DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.54. DIAGNOS shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 10,250 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$34.15 million and a P/E ratio of -10.80.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.