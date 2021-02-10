Diamond Price Tops $1.52 on Major Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $1,380.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001129 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 81.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00101022 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,570,944 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

