Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.86. 749,536 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 333,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $358.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

