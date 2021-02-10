Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2021

NYSE:DBD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 18,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,398. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

