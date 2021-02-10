DIGG Reaches Market Capitalization of $98.94 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $55,462.26 or 1.24145680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded 62.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $98.94 million and $2.93 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00287385 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00120330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00088653 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00064128 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,784 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

DIGG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

