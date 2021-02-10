Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Achieves Market Cap of $995,141.83

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $995,141.83 and $534.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 123.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.43 or 0.00389290 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

