Digitex City Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00059735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.40 or 0.01148930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00055933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.68 or 0.05536888 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00032748 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

