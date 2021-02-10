Digiwage (WAGE) Trading Up 144.2% This Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. Digiwage has a market cap of $42,421.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digiwage has traded up 144.2% against the US dollar. One Digiwage token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

