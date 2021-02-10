Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) Shares Down 0.2%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.58 and last traded at $80.74. 2,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares makes up approximately 0.2% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

