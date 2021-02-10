Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $51.49. 1,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWVG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $503,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

