DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,116 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

DISH opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

