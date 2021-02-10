DNotes Price Tops $0.0005 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 781.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DNotes has a total market cap of $62,349.15 and $4.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DNotes has traded up 890.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

DNotes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

