Doctors Coin (DRS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.80 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001487 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $151.85 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00045860 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000160 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 82.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

