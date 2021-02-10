Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0731

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 122.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.38 billion and approximately $6.78 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00397565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003444 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,317,826,804 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.