Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,532. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,652.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

