Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $336.05

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $336.05 and traded as high as $340.40. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at $339.80, with a volume of 577,090 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 330.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 336.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.65.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Natalia Barsegiyan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £65,800 ($85,968.12).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.