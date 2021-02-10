Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.12

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.12 and traded as high as $15.72. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 30,801 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$443.16 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

