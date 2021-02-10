DPRating Market Cap Hits $556,805.86 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $556,805.86 and $41,929.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DPRating has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00060380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.49 or 0.01149989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00056657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.31 or 0.05553672 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00045411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00033016 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.