DraftCoin Price Reaches $0.0210 on Major Exchanges (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 329.5% against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a market cap of $183,033.35 and $43.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

