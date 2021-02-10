Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) Sets New 12-Month High at $782.00

Shares of Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 782 ($10.22) and last traded at GBX 782 ($10.22), with a volume of 20650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770 ($10.06).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 678.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 608.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33.

In other Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.52), for a total transaction of £55,094 ($71,980.66). Also, insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 669 ($8.74), for a total transaction of £2,007,000 ($2,622,158.35).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

