DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $321.03

DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $321.03 and traded as high as $365.90. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) shares last traded at $362.90, with a volume of 3,042,285 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 382.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 321.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 105,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total value of £404,673.97 ($528,709.13).

DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) Company Profile (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

