DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $543,080.00

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $12.59 million and $543,080.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.69 or 0.01155755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00055385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.21 or 0.05603740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00028105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045043 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032594 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,369,232,415 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

