DubaiCoin Price Up 40.6% Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $4,227.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00022046 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001777 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.