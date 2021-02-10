DubaiCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,691.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $3,691.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 77.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00020988 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015359 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004337 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001750 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

