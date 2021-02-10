Dune Network Trading 26.2% Lower This Week (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dune Network has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $1,144.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dune Network has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00287385 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00120330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00088653 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00064128 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 454,846,254 coins and its circulating supply is 357,256,551 coins. The official website for Dune Network is dune.network . Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network

