Dusk Network (DUSK) Achieves Market Cap of $37.91 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 68.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $37.91 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.82 or 0.01133915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.19 or 0.05559204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00028239 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044481 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032911 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

