Dusk Network Hits Market Cap of $43.09 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 81.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $43.09 million and $11.23 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00060137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.76 or 0.01150472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00028566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.32 or 0.05577269 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045406 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00032527 BTC.

DUSK is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

