Dustin Finer Sells 5,260 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $195,198.60.

Shares of CVET traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. 900,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,887. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

