DWS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.
Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. 58,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,583. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $12.16.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
