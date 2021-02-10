DWS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. 58,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,583. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

