DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

KSM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 15,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

