DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
KSM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 15,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $12.39.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
