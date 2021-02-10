Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$48.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. Dye & Durham Limited has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$53.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -56.27.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

