Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 712 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

NYSE BABA opened at $266.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

