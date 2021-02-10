Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,643 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

IWD opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $143.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

