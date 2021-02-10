Dynamite (DYNMT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58,287.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $88,922.39 and approximately $58,287.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00090688 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002487 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,162 coins and its circulating supply is 372,326 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

