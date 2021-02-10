Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $74,411.11 and $93,375.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00095623 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002601 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,153 coins and its circulating supply is 372,316 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

