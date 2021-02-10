e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches One Day Volume of $594.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $594.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00400212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,974,130 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,831 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.