Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.28

Shares of Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 484470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.46 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00.

About Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia. As of May 31, 2020, it owned 6 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 1,412 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.