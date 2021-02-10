East Stone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) Trading Up 2.3%

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) shares were up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 486,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000. East Stone Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

About East Stone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ESSCU)

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.