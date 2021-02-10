East Stone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) Trading Up 2.3%

East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) shares were up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 486,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000. East Stone Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

