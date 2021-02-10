East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.12. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after buying an additional 469,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,915,000 after buying an additional 92,378 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,616,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,112,533 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 989,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $67.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

