Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Trading Down 8.1%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.51. 1,901,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 619,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Eastside Distilling as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

