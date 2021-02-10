Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,326 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

