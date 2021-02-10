Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 499.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,293,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,707 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 13,216.3% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 918,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,416,000 after purchasing an additional 911,927 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $37,133,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1,771.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 279,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 264,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,268,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EV opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. Eaton Vance has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

