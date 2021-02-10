EchoLink Market Cap Hits $942,291.23 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $942,291.23 and $40,080.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 45.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

