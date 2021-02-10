Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $419.50

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 419.50 ($5.48) and last traded at GBX 416.94 ($5.45), with a volume of 237992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.50 ($5.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 381.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 316.85.

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Mungo Wilson bought 34,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £126,699.84 ($165,534.15). Also, insider Helen James bought 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.80 ($26,119.41).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

