Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price fell 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.90 and last traded at $59.11. 4,433,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 3,078,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

A number of research firms have commented on EDIT. Morgan Stanley lowered Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 66,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.