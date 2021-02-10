EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.71

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.71 and traded as high as $26.80. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDRVF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP Renováveis currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

