EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.37

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.37 and last traded at $105.26, with a volume of 66462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of -662.50.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EHang stock. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.20% of EHang as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

