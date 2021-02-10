Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Shares Up 3.4%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $19.81. 1,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

Several research firms recently commented on EFGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

