Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Gap Up to $11.82

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $13.80. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 3,164 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $414.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

