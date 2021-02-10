Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.48

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $11.28. Electromed shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 132,251 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELMD shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Electromed during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electromed during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Electromed during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Electromed by 117.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

